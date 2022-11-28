Not Available

Oswald the Rabbit and his little brother catch the Slumberland Express and it carries the assorted animals to childhood's dream of paradise - an amusement park where all the games are free, and windows are provided just to be broken by an abundant supply of free rocks, and old men wear silk hats to provide targets for snowballs. But Oswald's little brother wanders into Nightmare Land where terror reigns; the soap and comb and brush and toothpaste that plague a child's existence come to life.