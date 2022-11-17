Not Available

The Slutty Professor

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Nerdy Professor Kelp is at the end of his rope. His students dislike him, jocks hound him with sexual advances, a rival professor is moving in on his crush, and if he doesn't change his image on campus fast, he's going to lose his job. Searching for a solution, he goes into the lab to whip up a secret concoction that turns him into a smoking-hot stud! Now everybody wants a piece of the Slutty Professor, but when the potion wears off will his crush love him or leave him? Find out in this hilarious hardcore spoof from award-winning Directors Mr. Pam & Chi Chi LaRue, exclusively for NakedSword!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images