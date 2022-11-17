Not Available

Nerdy Professor Kelp is at the end of his rope. His students dislike him, jocks hound him with sexual advances, a rival professor is moving in on his crush, and if he doesn't change his image on campus fast, he's going to lose his job. Searching for a solution, he goes into the lab to whip up a secret concoction that turns him into a smoking-hot stud! Now everybody wants a piece of the Slutty Professor, but when the potion wears off will his crush love him or leave him? Find out in this hilarious hardcore spoof from award-winning Directors Mr. Pam & Chi Chi LaRue, exclusively for NakedSword!