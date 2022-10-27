The Small One

A young boy must part with his beloved donkey, named "small one". When he takes him into town to sell him, the only people who want to buy him are cruel. When all hope seems lost and small one leads his master back to the tanners shop where he is willing to sacrifice his life. A miracle happens, and he is bought by Joseph to carry Mary to Bethlehem.
|William Woodson
|Tanner (voice)
|Olan Soule
|Father (voice)
|Joe Higgins
|Guard (voice)
|Gordon Jump
|Joseph (voice)
|Hal Smith
|Auctioneer (voice)
|Sean Marshall
|Boy (voice)
View Full Cast >