1978

The Small One

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

December 15th, 1978

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

A young boy must part with his beloved donkey, named "small one". When he takes him into town to sell him, the only people who want to buy him are cruel. When all hope seems lost and small one leads his master back to the tanners shop where he is willing to sacrifice his life. A miracle happens, and he is bought by Joseph to carry Mary to Bethlehem.

Cast

William WoodsonTanner (voice)
Olan SouleFather (voice)
Joe HigginsGuard (voice)
Gordon JumpJoseph (voice)
Hal SmithAuctioneer (voice)
Sean MarshallBoy (voice)

