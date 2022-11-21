The Smashing Pumpkins: 1991-2000 - Greatest Hits Video Collection

Not Available

Released alongside The Smashing Pumpkins greatest hits CD "Rotten Apples", this video collection comes with all of the Pumpkins music videos (excluding "The End is the Beginning is the End"). It also comes with a live performance of "Geek USA" and "An Ode to No One" which is taken from their final performance at the Metro. There is also a hidden video for the never-before-released song "Untitled". All of the videos come with commentary from the band and some have out-takes and behind the scenes footage.