Bonus DVD included with the 2012 deluxe edition Pisces Iscariot reissue. Includes footage from Basement Jam (Pulse cable access show). Tracklist: There It Goes, She, Under Your Spell, My Eternity, Bleed, Nothing and Everything, Jennifer Ever, Death of a Mind, Spiteface. Bonus performances at various venues include Blue, Offer Up, The Joker, Slunk, Dancing in the Moonlight, Snap, Hello Kitty Kat.