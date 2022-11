Not Available

Bonus from reissue of "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" album. Registered live on May 15, 1996 at the Brixton Academy in London, England, originally filmed by MTV Europe. Tracklist : 1. "Tonight, Tonight" 2. "1979" 3. "Zero" 4. "Here Is No Why" 5. "To Forgive" 6. "Thru the Eyes of Ruby" 7. "Porcelina of the Vast Oceans" 8. "Jellybelly" 9. "Silverfuck" 10. "Disarm" 11. "Bullet with Butterfly Wings"