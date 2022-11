Not Available

Bonus from reissue of "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" album. Registered live on April 7, 1996 at the Philipshalle in Düsseldorf, Germany that was filmed by the German TV show Rockpalast. Tracklist : 01. "Fuck You (An Ode to No One)" 02. "Muzzle" 03. "Cherub Rock" 04. "X.Y.U."