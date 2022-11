Not Available

Finally the Smashing Pumpkins made their way to Utrecht. A few days earlier the band walked of stage in Brussels after two songs. Billie Corgan had a throat infection and wasn't able to sing anymore. So one of the two remaining U.K. dates was off and the continuation of Utrecht was very unsure. But he kept his voice and decided to do the last gig of the pre-release 'Machina - the machines of god' tour. (release February 28th).