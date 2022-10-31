The Smashing Pumpkins: Terminal 5

Not Available

Live concert taped and released free by and to the public Quasar 1:29 Panopticon 6:55 Starla 10:48 Geek USA 20:41 Muzzle 25:45 Window Paine 30:00 Lightning Strikes 36:57 Soma 41:35 Siva 48:18 Oceania 56:35 Frail and Bedazzled 1:08:15 Silverfuck 1:11:16 Obscured 1:22:54 Pale Horse 1:27:00 Ruby 1:32:18 I Am One﻿ tease 1:39:14 Cherub Rock 1:40:49 Owata 1:45:54 My Love is Winter 1:51:30 For Martha 1:49:58 ----- Pissant 2:05:32 Bullet With Butterfly Wings 2:08:18 Compiled using Youtube 720p+ sources (See header) and masters mailed to me by spguitar0. Most clips were deshaked (Gunner Thalin) and cleaned using NeatVideo. Due to the intense lighting SP used this tour it's highly advised that you switch the playback resolution to 720p. Click the 360p button on the bottom right of the player to swtich to 720p HD. There was only one video source for Panopticon(Pit), Owata, My Love Is Winter, and For Martha. Credit to SPGuitar and MouseCasey whose film was integral to this project.