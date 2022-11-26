The smile of the cat

Not Available

A look at reality as it appears today in the streets and cities as an image of the crisis and decline of western society in the era of globalization. Between wealth and poverty, between homologation and loss of identity, between reality and illusion, nothing more than a great fairy tale, a deception, a collective lie of which the representation of daily life becomes its disturbing metaphor. As disturbing as the smile of Alice's Cat in Wonderland, who, at the girl's request for help to find the way that leads her out of the woods, replies with her characteristic grin: "It all depends on where you want to go". The narrative voice is by Marco Paolini.