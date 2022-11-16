Not Available

The Smith Family a lesson in love chronicles one exceptional family's struggle to endure the physical and emotional trauma surrounding the death of a husband, father and pillar of the Mormon community. Kim Smith's life was shattered by the revelation of her husband's homosexual infidelity and her resulting HIV infection. Enduring the emotional strains of betrayal, condemnation of the Mormon Church and her own impending illness, Kim's tragic yet empowering odyssey forces her to redefine her own sense of family, faith and forgiveness. "The Smiths: a lesson in love" is the story of one woman's extraordinary choices and enduring spirit of compassion.