Not Available

City lawyer Brad Walker (Matt di'Angelo) is having the worst day of his life. His high-maintenance girlfriend Sasha (Anna Passey) has left him for his so-called friend Tom (Christian Brassington) and to add insult to injury, he's been fired too. On a night out drowning his sorrows with old friend Dean (Jeff Leach), he overhears a conversation between Phil (Darren Ripley) and Ben (Stephen Marcus) - two drug dealers working for small-time gangster Jack (Alan Ford) - that will change his life forever...