An old man is smoking a pipe. His wife hates the smoke and throws the pipe away. Felix fills the gramophone horn with coal so that he can smoke that instead. Smelling the fumes, his wife goes into a mad rage and throws the new pipe away. The old man falls asleep. The sun shines on his spectacles and starts a fire in his beard. The smoke alerts his wife who angrily fights with him for smoking again. Felix empties the goldfish bowl on him to douse the flames.