Mysterious cowboy Bill Patton (as Bob Norton) arrives, "in the land of the West - on the banks of the Rio Grande," at the "Bar-V" ranch. Ostensibly seeking employment, Mr. Patton is revealed, as the plot unravels, an undercover Texas Ranger. Patton wants to get a job at the "Bar-V", and round-up evidence against newly appointed foreman, and all-around snake-in-the-grass, Jack House (as "Buck" Bailey).