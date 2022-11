Not Available

Welcome to Smurfland, home of the Smurf. No bigger than your hand, and with blue skin, they sing and dance and make magic flutes. A villain named McCreep steals the Smurfs' magic flute, an instrument that makes people dance wildly, and uses it to rob them. The Smurf King sends out Peewit to track down the thief and retrieve the flute. Now Johan and Pirlouit must get it back at all costs, so they head to the magical kingdom of Smurfs to ask for their help.