The Smurfs: Baby's First Christmas

A Christmas-time special featuring the Smurfs! Baby Smurf is all set to enjoy the wonder and delight of her very own first Christmas. Then, the evil Chlorhydrus puts a nasty spell on Mr. Nicholas to keep him from spreading his holiday cheer. Fortunately, the resourceful Papa Smurf isn't about to take this sort of thing sitting down. Sending out a call for hrlp, he ralies his little blue buddies to help break the mean-spirited spell. Now, they're embarking on a Smurfish campaign to ensure that the joyful message of Christmas cheer and goodwill once again rings across the land!