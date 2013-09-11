2013

The Smurfs: The Legend of Smurfy Hollow

  • Comedy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 2013

Studio

Sony Pictures Animation

When Brainy Smurf is favored to win the annual Smurfberry Hunt for the ninth year in a row, Gutsy Smurf sets out to discover how Brainy wins every year. Gutsy’s investigation takes him into spooky Smurfy Hollow–and right into Gargamel’s trap! Can Brainy and Gutsy, with the help of Smurfette, put aside their rivalry before Gargamel captures them–or worse, they come face-to-face with the legendary ghost, the Headless Horseman?

Cast

Melissa SturmSmurfette (voice)
Alan CummingGutsy Smurf (voice)
Fred ArmisenBrainy Smurf (voice)
Anton YelchinClumsy Smurf (voice)
Jack AngelPapa Smurf (voice)
Tom KaneNarrator Smurf (voice)

