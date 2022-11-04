Not Available

The Snails' Senator

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio of Cinematographic Creation of the Romanian Ministry of Culture

This Romanian dramatic comedy offers metaphorical commentary on life after Ceausescu's reign as it tells the story of a rural community turned topsy-turvy in their mad quest for the snails a prominent senator has requested for his dinner. The trouble begins when a rather imposing, pompous senator comes to visit a small rural Romanian town for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new hydro-electric dam. After he finishes his speech, the senator is accosted by a Swiss film crew eager to interview him. The senator is inordinately concerned with presenting a positive image of Romania to the world at large and so when he learns that he and the journalists are to stay at the same villa, does everything he came to make sure that they see nothing scandalous.

Cast

Clara VodaReporter
Dan ChisuReporter
Haralambie BoroșMayor
Florin ZamfirescuDeputy Mayor
Constanta ComanoiuCiresica's Mother
Mircea AndreescuArch Guardian

