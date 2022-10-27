The Snooks (singular!) derives his name from the Danish expression "leaving the Snooks behind" much used by 7-year-old Eigil's parents to indicate somebody's going nuts. This being a live action-cum-puppet animation film, Eigil's own imagination turns the Snooks into an amiable gnome-like little fellow and best friend during a summer holiday. When they are being joined by a cat, the fun really begins.
|Jannie Faurschou
|Mor
|Amalie Ihle Alstrup
|Pernille
|Jess Ingerslev
|Katten
|Flemming Jensen
|Frede
|Jesper Klein
|Onkel Otto
|Henrik Koefoed
|Rotten
