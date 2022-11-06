The Snorkel

Jacques Duval devises a fiendishly clever method of murdering his wife. Doping her up with sleeping tablets, Duval places his wife in a sealed room, then opens all the gas jets. While the police identify the body, Duval remains hidden in the room, breathing through a snorkel, then makes his escape when the authorities leave. Only one flaw in this perfect crime: Duval's stepdaughter (Mandy Miller) is the suspicious type.
|Betta St. John
|Jean Edwards
|Mandy Miller
|Candy Brown
|William Franklyn
|Wilson
|Marie Burke
|Daily Woman
|Irene Prador
|French Woman
|Henri Vidon
|Italian Gardener
