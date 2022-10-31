The Snow Cave Man

Not Available

Sverre Nøkling is not your typical outdoorsman. For the past 30 years he has been living on his own in snow caves in the Norwegian mountains. Always on the move, using a pair of old wooden skis, he goes from one snow cave to the next in search of shelter from extreme blizzards and bitingly cold wind. A true expert in outdoor survival techniques, this wilderness man refuses to be reigned in by modern society. Instead he has chosen a way of life that flies in the face of conformist consumer culture and the materialistic modern world. Sverre's life is a tale about the quest for total freedom as well as the price one pays in seeking it.