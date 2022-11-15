Not Available

When Gerda befriends penniless Kay their growing friendship is cut short as one cold winter night a fragment of glass pierces Kay's eye, turning his heart cold. Enchanted by the Snow Queen he is swept away on her chariot over the glittering landscape to her frozen palace in the North. Gerda embarks on a magical and perilous journey to find and rescue Kay, finally arriving in the realm of the Snow Queen. But will this little girl in her red velvet cloak be able to match the power of the winter witch?