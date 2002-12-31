The Snow Walker

2002

A bush pilot in nothern Canada who with the aid of modernity thinks he can handle it all & knows it all. After reluctantly agreeing to transport a local indian girl to a medical facility his light plane crashes & they have to survive whilst finding their way back to civilization. Along the journey the man finds a new respect for the native ways as they battle to survive the elements.Strangely this movie is barely rated as it's viewed as one of the best & most moving films by all who've watched it.