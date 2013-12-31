The Snowman and The Snowdog

2013

Featuring the same charming animation style of the original, and new music by former Razorlight drummer Andy Burrows, this sequel was created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Snowman (1982). A family, including young Billy and his elderly dog, is moving into the house from the original story, now in suburbia. As Christmas approaches, Billy stumbles across a box hidden by James, the boy from the original story. Night draws in, snow falls, Billy uses his new find, and a magical adventure begins...