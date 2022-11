Not Available

Part of the Scholastic Video Collection, "The Snowy Day, and more Ezra Jack Keats stories" brings 7 classic tales, written and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats, to life on the screen. Also included is an 8th bonus video featuring Mr. Keats. 1- The Snowy Day (Adapted from the Caldecott Medal Book) 2- Whistle for Willie 3- Peter's Chair (Narrated by Loretta Long) 4- Pet Show 5- A Letter to Amy 6- The Trip 7- Apt. 3 8- Getting to Know Ezra Keats