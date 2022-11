Not Available

The Genitorturers are an industrial metal band from the United States, with influences extending into the 1990s hardcore punk and electronic music. They proclaim themselves to be "The World's Sexiest Rock Band". The Genitorturers have gained a loyal following of fans from LA to Tokyo and everywhere in between with their hauntingly disturbed stage performances. But don't be quick to judge. Open your musical mind and allow them to penetrate you, in more ways than one.