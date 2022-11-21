The Society Raffles

Not Available

A man in black tie and tails enters a high-society parlor where a settee sits beneath an open window. He goes to the window and gestures to someone. From outside, a man in a burglar's outfit (watch cap, wide striped shirt, and dark jacket) appears and gets his instructions from the man in tails. A woman wearing a jeweled tiara enters with a second man who leaves her in the company of our mastermind. He sits her on the settee, chats her up, leaning toward her with one arm curling behind her head.