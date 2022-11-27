The Soldier King Legend

Not Available

Describes the growth experience of a group of recruits from freedom to a generation of "Bing Wang". This is the process of transformation from ideology, spirit to physical fitness and cognition. Through vivid interpretation of the image, we show us the military belonging to the Chinese soldiers. soul. Young actor Jiang Yisheng played the "soldier king" who had a good temperament, daring to act, and being aggressive. In the play, Jiang Yisheng portrays the role of a veteran king, vividly shapes the image of a military hero, shows the military style to the people, and evokes the respect of the entire society for heroes and respect for military personnel.