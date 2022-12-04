The soldier murder - the shots at Lebach

Not Available

The documentary tells the "Lebach case" from the perspective of the criminologists, trial reporters and witnesses from the perpetrators' environment. The convicts didn´t want to make use of the opportunity to critically reflect on what they had once done. An ammunition depot near Lebach/Saarland was the scene of several murders in a night in January 1969. They met the national Bundeswehr in the midst of peace and literally revealed security deficits. The largest manhunt in German post-war history led to something quite banal. Four young soldiers had to die because three other young men dreamed of a carefree life under the southern sun. The next crime was to follow: extortion on a large scale. But in the end, the perpetrators had to realize, that they had achieved nothing, except to shoot four sleeping young men and almost killed a fifth. More than thirty years later, only one of the convicts is still in custody. The other two lead a normal civil life, in freedom.