The Sole Witness

When a tired factory worker Christo Panov (Oleg Borisov) going home from work gets embroiled with a dispute with a bus driver, leading to threats of assault by the driver, that's bad enough. Then an irate passenger files charges against the driver. After the driver appears on the factory worker's doorstep with his wife and three children, pleading with him not to testify, he easily agrees. However, soon he learns that the woman who brought charges against the driver is now being charged by with slander. No matter what he does, someone will suffer unneccessarily. Oleg Borisov won an acting award for his role as the factory worker from the 1988 Venice film festival.