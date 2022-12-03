The Solitary Cyclist

Not Available

Holmes is approached by Miss Violet Smith with a most peculiar problem. She has recently accepted a position with Mr. Carruthers as a music teacher for his 10 year old daughter. On Saturdays, she returns to her home to he with her mother and returns to Chilton Grange Manor on Mondays. She cycles the several miles to the train station and recently she has noticed a man, also on a bicycle, following her. He is quite blatantly there, stopping when she stops and always keeping the same distance from her but making no attempt to to hide his presence. She is worried at least in part because she recently rejected the advances of a Mr. Woodley who became upset and violent at the rejection. As Holmes soon deduces, she has good reason to be fearful, though not necessarily from the cyclist.