The Somerset & Dorset Recreated

Well known S&D historian Mike Arlett, recreated this much loved railway using archive film along with coverage of the events of Spring 2016. Includes the ‘S&D 50 Gala’ at Midsomer Norton featuring Jinty 47406 plus archive film of the area in the 1960s. Mike also takes a look at the S&D using archive film from the 1960s. The West Somerset’s major Spring Gala is shown featuring 34053, 44422, 92214, 48624, 80072, 34070, 53808 and 53809 with passenger and freight throughout the line. In addition, more archive film shows the motive power scene on the Somerset & Dorset.