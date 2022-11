Not Available

15-year-old Sonny Lofthus is a gifted and promising wrestler, but when his cop father commits suicide he enters a downward spiral that culminates in imprisonment. Over twelve years, Sonny's time in prison has been nurtured by an uninterrupted supply of heroin from a seedy chaplain on the inside. When Sonny learns long-hidden truths about his father's unexpected death, he makes a brilliant escape and begins hunting down the people responsible for his wrongful sentence.