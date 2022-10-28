1943

The Song of Bernadette

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1943

Studio

20th Century Fox

In 1858 France, Bernadette, an adolescent peasant girl, has a vision of "a beautiful lady" in the city dump. She never claims it to be anything other than this, but the townspeople all assume it to be the virgin Mary. The pompous government officials think she is nuts, and do their best to suppress the girl and her followers, and the church wants nothing to do with the whole matter. But as Bernadette attracts wider and wider attention, the phenomenon overtakes everyone in the the town, and transforms their lives.

Cast

Vincent PriceProsecutor Vital Dutour
Charles BickfordFather Peyramale
Lee J. CobbDr. Dozous
Gladys CooperSister Marie Therese Vauzous
Anne RevereLouise Soubirous
Roman BohnenFrançois Soubirous

View Full Cast >

Images