Chile is one of the most important ingredients in Mexican culture. It is a fundamental piece of Mexicanness and its use goes far beyond gastronomy. "El Son Del Chile Frito" emerges from a recognition of the cultural diversity of Oaxaca, comparing it with the same variety that this species has. Just as chile is a fundamental part of our daily life, the traditions and customs of the area are the basis of the identity and sense of belonging of any Mexican.