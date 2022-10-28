The Song of Roland

First of all, "La chanson de Roland" is a great film. But, unfortunately, it's quite an unknown one. Unlike other "medieval" films (e.g. Anthony Mann's "El Cid") there's no "sword-battle-american-pulp-shit" stuff, but a hard intellectual effort in order to offer us a realistic version of the European Middle Ages.
|Alain Cuny
|Turpin/der Mönch
|Dominique Sanda
|Anna
|Pierre Clémenti
|Olivier / Le clerc
|Jean-Pierre Kalfon
|Marsile / Turold / Charlemagne
|Monique Mercure
|Marie
|Niels Arestrup
|Le commerçant / Oton
