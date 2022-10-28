Not Available

The Song of Roland

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Studio

Z Productions

First of all, "La chanson de Roland" is a great film. But, unfortunately, it's quite an unknown one. Unlike other "medieval" films (e.g. Anthony Mann's "El Cid") there's no "sword-battle-american-pulp-shit" stuff, but a hard intellectual effort in order to offer us a realistic version of the European Middle Ages.

Cast

Alain CunyTurpin/der Mönch
Dominique SandaAnna
Pierre ClémentiOlivier / Le clerc
Jean-Pierre KalfonMarsile / Turold / Charlemagne
Monique MercureMarie
Niels ArestrupLe commerçant / Oton

