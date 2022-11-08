The Song of Spirits

Not Available

City-slicker DJ Li Tong Zhe (Darren Chiu) heads to the mountain regions of central Taiwan to record sounds for a 921 earthquake memorial segment. Staying with a teacher in a Bunun village, he finds himself worlds away from the life he knows in Taipei. Tong Zhe meets A-Bu, a 10-year-old boy who lost his eyesight after the earthquake and keeps himself shut away from other people. A-Bu’s teacher Zu Wei (Janine Chang) is teaching him folk songs, hoping that music will open his voice and heart. While helping A-Bu and Zu Wei, Tong Zhe realizes what has been missing from his own life.