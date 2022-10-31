The Song of the Flame

This was a screen version of the 1925 operetta by Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach, Herbert Stohart, and George Gershwin. The story of the movie is about a peasant who is known as "The Flame" who leads a revolution in Russia. This peasant who is in love with a Russian prince saves his life by agreeing to sacrifice her virginity to an evil fellow-conspirator. This was an all Technicolor musical which was had a sequence in Vitascope (a Warner Brother's wide screen process)
|Alexander Gray
|Prince Volodya
|Bernice Claire
|Aniuta, The Flame
|Noah Beery
|Konstantin
|Alice Gentle
|Natasha
|Bert Roach
|Count Boris
|Inez Courtney
|Grusha
