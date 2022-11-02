The Song of the Grey Pigeon

An unusual children's film set during World War II in Czechoslovakia, this compelling drama unfolds five different segments that present the war through the eyes of three youngsters. The three have a series of adventures which include saving a soldier from being captured by the Germans, helping out the resistance fighters, and meeting up with a young Russian woman trained in guerrilla warfare. As they learn more about life and danger, various circumstances constantly recall the reality of war itself. The title comes from a wounded pigeon under the care of one of the youngsters.
|Jan Bzduch
|Andriusa
|Karla Chadimová
|Natasa
|Ladislav Chudík
|Milan's father
|Jiří Sovák
|Fero Šlosiarik
|Olga Zöllnerová
|Verona
