The Song Of The Night

Not Available

On the fascinating background of Rome, the strange story of Frank Amore, who sings in a night club directed by the mysterious owner Mr Altaj. Frank sings and can see the future, but he doesn't know who is himself: he has left memory about his own past. He falls in love with the ballerina who works in the night club and everything seems ok, until someone kills Mr Altaj, and his beautiful niece, Alana, arrives from far. A lot of mysterious killings start, and step by step we understand that there is a vampyre around our friends, and no one can be safe? Love, thrilling, horror and 8 new beautiful Italian melodic songs with the beautiful actress Yassmin Pucci and the Italian singer Frank Amore.