the songbird

A documentary following four women from northern Khorasan, as they tell the story of their lives through their relationship with music, and their tar, a small guitar-like stringed instrument. One of them, who was put in jail to protect her husband, only returned to find that he's remarried, the woman describes what her music meant to her at different points in her life and what playing her tar means to her now. Even though they suffer many social prejudice and segregation on a daily basis the film depicts how music soothes them and they manage to release their pain through music.