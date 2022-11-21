The Songs of Studio Ghibli

Not Available

This program will give you an up-close look at some of the studio’s most famous films along with the music of STUDIO GHIBLI that continues to have multi-generational appeal. Songs are performed by popular J-pop stars and artists who have worked with STUDIO GHIBLI over the years. Treat yourself to fun and moving performances that pay homage to your favorite STUDIO GHIBLI films, hear rare stories about Hayao Miyazaki, and learn about the history of Isao Takahata and how he became one of Japan’s greatest treasures. Filmed at Hiroshima Prefectural Art Museum’s Ghibli Expo -From Nausicaä to Marnie- exhibition, this 45-minute program is jam-packed with the magic of STUDIO GHIBLI, including famous scenes from your favorite STUDIO GHIBLI works.