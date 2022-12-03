The Sonics: Live at Easy Street

Not Available

The Sonics are revered by garage rock fans worldwide, but they have always carried a little more weight in the Pacific Northwest. They are to Washington what Springsteen is to Jersey. So in early 2015 when the band dropped their first new record in 50 years, Easy Street Records in Seattle was their destination to celebrate Record Store Day with friends and fans. Performing to a standing room only crowd on RSD 2015, recorded by KEXP, and mixed and mastered by the great Jack Endino, the band ferociously tore through the night joined by a stream of luminaries paying respects to the kings of the Northwest. “Live at Easy Street" is what that evening sounded like. Now, celebrate Record Store 2016, because THIS IS THE SONICS