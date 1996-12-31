1996

The Soong Sisters

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1996

Studio

Not Available

The Soong family was a political dynasty in China that reached the highest levels of power. This film follows the lives of the three Soong daughters, who were educated in America and returned to China. Ai-ling (the oldest) married a wealthy and powerful businessman. Ching-ling married Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary founder of modern China. Mei-ling (the youngest) married Chiang Kai-shek, China's l

Cast

Michelle YeohSoong Ai-ling / Madam Kung
Vivian WuSoong May-ling / Madam Chiang
Winston ChaoSun Yat-Sen
Hsing-kuo WuChiang Kai-Shek
Zhenhua NiuH.H.Kung
Elaine JinMadam Soong

View Full Cast >

Images