1997

Set in present day Northeastern Mississippi and Memphis, Blackie (Jack Oblivian) returns to Earth 42 years after his first visit to complete a mission: Given a second chance by The Elder of the Lo-Fi Frequency (Sexploitation pioneer of the '50's and '60's DAVID FRIEDMAN), he is to finish his original mission of killing 12 victims. He hooks up with his old friend Mike (Mike Maker) then eventually meets Kerine (Kerine Elkins) and Goliatha (D'Lana Tunnell). Trouble begins.