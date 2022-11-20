Not Available

Astrid is a traumatised rape victim, especially as her son, Kikan, has been kidnapped by the rapists, and held for almost a year. Kikan plans to punish his mother’s rapists. Every time he kills one of the rapists, Kikan contacts her by telephone. Roni, a member of the gang who refuses to participate in the rape, is haunted by guilt and becomes drug dependent. Kikan haunts Roni as he still considers him guilty. After his therapy, Roni confronts Astrid about the revenge killings. Astrid is shocked, as she does not want to take any revenge. Then she realises that Kikan is already dead and it is his spirit who is avenging her. Roni accepts his mistake and surrenders himself to the police. Then he tells Astrid where Kikan’s body is buried.