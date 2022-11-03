The Soul Guardians

Not Available

When the police raid the compound of a religious cult, they discover that almost all of the members have committed suicide. The only survivor, laying on an altar in the middle of the room, is a very pregnant woman who goes into labor as the raid begins. The woman dies in the hospital, but her child survives. 20 years later, strange things are starting to happen around the child, now a grown woman. A group of religious warriors from a mix of faiths join together to try and protect her from whatever supernatural horrors are seeking her out.