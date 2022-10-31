The Soul of Bread

Not Available

Gao-bing works in a bakery in a small town. The owner, Mr Chiu, is so into his Rock 'n 'Roll band, and the apprentice Di doesn't seem enthusiastic about learning baking at all. The business of the bakery is getting down and Gao-bing doesn't know what to do with the situation. All he can do is work harder and makes more bread. Ping, the daughter of Mr Chiu, grew up together with Gao-bing and is Gao-bing's girlfriend. She often complains that Gao-bing only follows the traditions and doesn't take any dramatic actions to save the bakery. In order to develop revolutionary new flavors, Ping takes baking courses in the city where she meets Bread. Bread, born in America, is charming and humorous. He falls for Ping at the very first sight. Even though Ping is with Gao-bing, she finds Bread's bread has a special magic. She thinks Bread might be the one that saves the bakery