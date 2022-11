Not Available

Barry (Christopher Meloni) is a bitter, sexist thirtysomething stand-up comic with a penchant for aggravating the wrong people. When his act provokes a knuckle sandwich one night, the sensible, idealistic and much younger Thea (Janel Moloney) picks him up. Although the two have nothing in common, that doesn't stop them from falling in love. Romance is rough, however, when opposites attract in this thoughtful romantic comedy.