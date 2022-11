Not Available

In August of 2006, The Sound of Animals Fighting performed in their only four shows ever at The House of Blues in San Diego, Las Vegas, Hollywood, and Anaheim. Lucklily, a camera crew was at the Anaheim show to capture this once in a lifetime show on film. We Must Become The Change We Want To See is a live DVD of the entire live performance, plus bonus footage unavailable anywhere else. The DVD is a Hot Topic and MerchNow exclusive, so you won't find it in any other stores.